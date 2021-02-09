Maharashtra Farmer's Son Bags 8th Rank In UPSC Exam

Sharan Gopinath Kamble, son of a farmer, surmounted all odds and cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in the first attempt.

The young man hails from Barshi taluka in Maharashtra's Solapur district, according to India Today. He bagged the eighth position in the coveted exam which was held in August 2019.

Sharan and his family have been struggling to make ends meet. While his father, Gopinath Kamble, earns a meagre amount from working on a field, his mother, Sudamati, sells vegetables for a living. However, the parents did not let the financial constraints get in the way of their son's education and encouraged him to study.

Sharan Kamble, a Dalit farmers son cracks UPSC in 1st attempt. This is why BJP doesn't like UPSC pattern. It likes Lateral Entry #Stop_Lateral_Entry https://t.co/bJcmHvaZUw — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) February 8, 2021

Reports mention that Sharan's elder brother has also completed his studies in BTech and is currently employed. His brother's support played a crucial part in helping him to prepare for competitive exams in Delhi.

"I do not know what my son has achieved, but I know whatever he has done made him a master," Gopinath Kamble said.

