MP Govt Backs 'Hijab' Ban In Schools, Says Not Part Of Uniform

Amidst the growing controversy over wearing a headscarves or 'Hijab' in Karnataka educational institutions, the Madhya Pradesh government is now considering banning it.

The state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday, February 8, said that 'Hijab' is not a part of the uniform and should be banned in Madhya Pradesh schools.

MP To Follow Strict Dress Code

"The state government will apply strict dress code for a sense of equality and discipline among students. We will issue rules and regulations related to the uniform dress codes from the next session. Hijab is not part of the uniform, and it should be banned in MP. After inspection, we will definitely ban it," the minister said, reported the Hindustan Times.

His statement has come when the hijab controversy continues to grip Karnataka's Udupi district, with many schools reporting protests by Hijab-wearing girls and saffron-scarfs wearing students.

The incident was triggered when six girls of a government school in Karnataka's Udupi were denied entry for wearing Hijab. Once the girls refused to remove the headscarves, students from the majority community started demanding they too be allowed inside with saffron shawls.

Fending off queries on banning 'Hijab' in schools, Parmar claimed that uniform is not connected to any community, it's for all, and it was unfortunate that people are linking dress code with a community, News18 reported.

"Efforts are being made across the country to disturb the current education system. In India, people follow multiple traditions at home, but students should follow the (uniform) dress code in schools. Some individuals are deliberately trying to spoil the atmosphere of the country," the minister said.

Congress MLA Opposes Move

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood said that it is an unfortunate statement from the minister. Daughters look good when covered, he said, adding Parmar should instead think about the quality of education.

"It's a fact that Hijab has not done any damage to education in the last 70 years. There was a time (COVID-19) when everyone was required to put on masks," Masood said.

"If implemented, I will strongly oppose this diktat in the state," affirmed the Congress MLA, who has been cornering state government on various issues.

