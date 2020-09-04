Karnataka: Lecturers Pay College Admission Fees Of 50 Students To Let Them Attend Classes

In a heartwarming gesture, 11 lecturers from a college in Karnataka's Shirahatti town came forward to pool their resources and pay the admission fees of 50 students to let them attend the classes.

According to reports, a large number of families residing in the town have been hit hard by the pandemic and on losing their livelihood decided not to admit their children.

A total of 11 lecturers of FM Dabali Arts College paid for 50 students who have been admitted to the first and second year of the pre-university course. This gesture then made way for the college management who joined in the initiative by sponsoring many students for the current academic year.

Reports pointed out that as students from economically backward agricultural backgrounds and daily wage labourers were not coming for admissions, the lecturers then took upon themselves to visit their homes and inform about the initiative.

"As my parents work as daily wage labourers, I also had to work to support the family. Around Rs 3,000 was required to study in college. I almost gave up my plans to study this year. However, our lecturers helped and I thank all of them," one of the students told The New Indian Express.

YS Patil, a college management committee member said, "Many students were hesitant to come to college due to the pandemic. Even they wanted to contribute to their families by working. So our college lecturers showed interest in bringing such students to college. The college administration committee has also decided to help if more poor students want to get admission. It is just our duty amid the pandemic."

Also Read: Rajdhani Express Travels To Ranchi With Lone Woman Passenger Who Refused Travel By Bus