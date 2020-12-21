Kerala Teacher Uses Technology To Turn Boring Classes Into Engaging Sessions

With COVID-19 pandemic pushing the education module to online learning, teachers across the world are coming up with innovative ideas to make the lectures interesting and interactive.

The teachers are using augmented reality tools to deliver lessons in an attempt to turn the not-so favourite subjects into engaging sessions. Social science, considered to be one of the most boring subjects, is being turned into a fun-learning session by a teacher in Kerala.

Anoob John teaches social science at Ramamangalam High School and is implementing augmented reality and green screen effects to bring the chapters to life.

"The old school way of using a humble globe while learning about the planet is long gone. Now the kids get to study using a much more realistic version of the earth, which will help them get more clarity on the subject while simultaneously raising their interest," said Anoob, who depends entirely on his smartphone for everything from recording to editing. The tests are also quite hi-tech. "I send out the question papers using Google Docs. Once the students answer the questions and submit their papers, they get their marks instantly. In case they get an answer wrong, the correct answer pops up immediately," Anoob told The New Indian Express.

The teacher has gone a mile ahead in an attempt to redesign the examination process. Making the use of technology, Anoob said that he is making the quizzes fun and participative. He is making use of Google Docs to help students evaluate their performance and also provide instant feedback.

The publication reported that more than 10,000 students have attended Anoob's tests so far after other social science teachers started to share his question papers online.

"I teach Classes VIII, IX and X. But I have been getting requests to take more classes," he said. His wife Maya and son Efron have been lending him support in shooting, recording and editing video lessons.

