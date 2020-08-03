'Never Too Late To Study': Kerala Parents, Son Pass Class 12 Together In Malappuram

Setting an example that it's never too late to study, a couple in Kerala's Malappuram, along with their son, have passed their class 12 exams.



According to a report by The News Minute, Muhammed Musthafa and his wife Nusaiba had passed the class 12 equivalency exams on March 19. Four months later, their son, Shammas, also passed his class 12 exams with good scores, leading to the family celebrating their higher secondary school graduation together in mid-July.

The 43-year-old Musthafa is a businessman and had gone to the Gulf shortly after finishing his Class 10 in search of a job. After working for years at a veterinary clinic in Abu Dhabi, he got married in his hometown. The duo then moved to the Gulf, with Nusaiba regretting not completing Class 12.

After returning to Kerala five years ago, Musthafa began enquiring at several centres to know about writing class 12 exams. Later, he came to know about the Kerala Literacy Mission's equivalency exams, following which both the husband and wife enrolled for Sunday classes.

"Both of us are working in the business together, so that's all the time we could take out for studying. Our son was excited to know about our enrollment. He would help us with our doubts and ask us questions too," Musthafa told the media.

While Nusaiba scored more than 80 per cent, Musthafa scored first class. He added that as his business trips kept him away from classes multiple times, he couldn't score more.

"We were initially trying to keep it within the family, the story about my wife and I writing the exam. Since we are doing it so late, we were slightly embarrassed about it," Musthafa said.

"But we understood there was no reason to be embarrassed when all the calls that came were congratulatory. We even managed to inspire some people who realised that it is never too late to study more," he added.

Both parents and the son Shammas have chosen the commerce stream to study further. While Shammas has already applied for Chartered Accountancy, Nusaiba and Musthafa wish to pursue Bachelors in Commerce.