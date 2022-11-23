All section
Caste discrimination
Inspired By Kerala Model, Maharashtra To Hold Regular Exams For Classes 3 To 8 Starting Next Year

Image Credits: Unsplash, Twitter/Deepak Kesarkar (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Inspired By 'Kerala Model', Maharashtra To Hold Regular Exams For Classes 3 To 8 Starting Next Year

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Maharashtra,  23 Nov 2022 8:23 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

At present, under the no-failure policy of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, classes 1 to 8 students are promoted to the next class without an exam, giving schools little opportunity to gauge their progress.

Taking an example from another state, Maharashtra is set to revamp its education pattern in schools. The state will implement the Kerala Model in schools from the next academic year, enabling the educational institutes to hold exams regularly from classes 3 to 8. These will be followed by necessary remedial teaching and re-tests to assess student progress.

The new pattern will also guide schools to focus on a student's all-inclusive development by giving them the required opportunities and platforms to excel in extra-curricular activities such as sports and cultural skills.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, while speaking to the media on Tuesday (November 22), was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, "The Maharashtra School Education department visited several states in India who have consistently shown good performance in academics. And following the reviews, it was decided to bring a few of their initiatives to Maharashtra."

Ensuring Accountability

At present, under the no-failure policy of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, class 1 to 8 students are promoted to the next class without an exam. Schools, however, conduct regular exams to evaluate the progress of the students. A third-party evaluation of the performance of such students in Maharashtra has revealed that they are lagging academically due to the no-failure policy.

Kesarkar stated that holding exams does not mean there will be any failure in schools. He added, "That may lead to children dropping out of school. But exams at regular intervals will ensure accountability through evaluation of students".

How Will The New Model Work?

According to Kailash Pagare, state project director of Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad, the project aims to bring accountability among teachers and schools, as well as in students and parents, about studying and gauging the progress so far. He continued that after a continuous comprehensive evaluation by RTE is conducted; the schools will conduct a monthly test in addition to the term-end and final exams, reports The Indian Express.

A report based on these tests will help the teachers and schools to accurately assess the student's progress, which can be used to help them further. Pagare said, "The evaluation report will show which children are lagging behind and a remedial teaching programme will have to be conducted by respective teachers for such children, which will be followed by a re-exam. Students will study sincerely, knowing that if they do not do well, they will have to appear for a re-exam after preparing again".

Moreover, if a student fails or secures low marks in the exam, they will still be promoted to the next class. However, they will have to appear for a re-examination of the syllabus of the previous class, which will change every ten years.

Also Read: ICHR Takes Up Project To Rewrite Indian History Using Vernacular Sources, To Focus On 'Missed Out' Dynasties

