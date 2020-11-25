J&K: Government Colleges In South Kashmir Being Upgraded Under World Bank-Funded Project

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated the process of upgrading the government degree colleges in two districts of South Kashmir under a World Bank-funded project.

According to NDTV, the construction of 12 additional classroom blocks and two common halls, with an investment of ₹10.31 crore has started at the degree colleges at Bijbehara and Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Reports have highlighted that the construction work on the ground floor of the block has been completed and shuttering for the laying of slab on the first floor is being carried out. Shortage of classrooms has been one of the prominent challenges faced by the students.

"JTFRP World bank funded this project for the well being of Kashmiri students. Two common halls and 12 classrooms are being constructed. The project began in November 2019 and should be completed within the next 18 months. A lot of time was wasted due to lockdown and pandemic as we did not have any standard operating procedure. But now the work is steadily progressing. Students difficulties will be minimised," said Shahjehan Ahmad Itoo, Assistant Executive Engineer - R&B.

"We were facing a lot of problems. Classroom addition will help all the students. We're looking forward to our new and spacious classrooms," said Kafeel Bhat, one of the students, hailing the steps taken by the administration.



Although the educational institutions are closed across Kashmir valley, however, the construction work restarted soon after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

