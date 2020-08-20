Karnataka Teacher Uses Augmented Reality Tools To Make Online Science Lessons Interactive

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the education system. With the students confined to their homes and online classes the 'new normal', the teachers are striving hard to adapt to the evolving technologies and finding ways to keep classes fun and engaging.

A teacher at the government primary school in Bhutaramanahatti in Karnataka's Belagavi taluk has been using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) tools to make science lessons more interactive and visual experience for his students.

Basavaraj Sungari is reportedly making use of the game developing application Arloopa to create these videos in Kannada to provide lessons in physics, chemistry and biology.

"Such tools are used by young people to develop games. But I found them useful in creating content that can be easily understood by rural students," he told The Hindu.

In one of his videos, while Sungari is explaining about Asian elephants, the animal appears virtually beside him. One can see the elephant walking and moving like in real life.

In other videos, Sungari has used 3D models of planets, sun, moon and other celestial objects to explain orbits and Earth's relative distance to the sun.



He, however, said that online classes can never replace the fun and importance of conventional classroom learning.

He had also sought some funds from local community leaders to arrange for smartphones for students, who otherwise would miss out on online lessons, according to News18.

