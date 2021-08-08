Karnataka Becomes The First State To Issue Order Implementing National Education Policy

On Saturday, August 7, the Karnataka government issued an order on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022. CN Ashwath Narayan, the state's Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed.that Karnataka was the first state in the country to issue such an order.

The implementation will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he said. "With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020", the minister added.

Kumar Nayak, additional chief secretary to higher education, Thimmegowda vice-chairman Karnataka Higher Education Council, and other senior officials were also present at a meeting on Saturday, August 7, convened by Narayana with officials of the department and state higher education council.

As per that, students will have the flexibility to pursue a three-year bachelor or four-year honours degree, among other things.

'NEP To Come Into Force By 2030'

Last month, the minister had said that the NEP would come into force in the state by 2030. This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS).

"It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition," he had said.

A Background Of The NEP

The Centre unveiled the National Education Policy last year. The policy emphasises children's elementary and secondary along with higher and technical education. Board exams for Class 10 and 12 are set to be easier as the policy proposes to lower the stakes with a focus on the application of knowledge instead of learning by rote.

Among other things, it also proposes for MPhil courses to be discontinued under the new policy. It has also proposed that all courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level to be made interdisciplinary

