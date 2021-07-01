Education

Jharkhand Starts Radio Classes To Connect With Rural Students

The radio classes were launched in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa on Monday, followed by Ranchi, Daltonganj, Hazaribagh and Bhagalpur. The classes will be for 10 minutes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   1 July 2021 11:43 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: Pixabay

To improve the quality of education among the students living in rural areas, Jharkhand's education department has come up with a unique idea of conducting radio classes with morning and evening sessions via mediumwave and FM channels five days a day week.

The radio classes were launched in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa on Monday, followed by Ranchi, Daltonganj, Hazaribagh and Bhagalpur, The New Indian Express reported.

10-Minute Session

According to the officials at the School Education and Literacy Department, there will a 10-minute session initially and depending on the response, the duration might be gradually extended. In addition, a two-month agreement has been signed with radio stations and will be extended following feedback from students and parents.

"Currently, it is being relayed from six radio stations, out of which five are in Jharkhand while one is at Bhagalpur in Bihar so that Santhal Pargana could also get covered properly," State Programme Officer (Quality Education) at Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), Abhinav Kumar told The New Indian Express.

The first episode of the day is aired between 9 and 10 am while the second episode is aired in the evening between 5:30 – 6:30 pm. Different time-slots have been fixed for different stations," he added.

Recorded in Ranchi Studios

The content of the classes will be relevant to Hindi, Geography, English Literature, History, Civics, and Science. The teachers prepare content based on different chapters in the form of stories and have 8-9 minutes. It is then recorded in Ranchi studios and aired at a particular time.

The first episode, aired on Monday, was based on freedom fighter Birsa Munda and had a great response. Kumar further said that the content would be more class-specific until children get comfortable with this format. He said the contents being prepared presently are directed for Class 1 to Class 12.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
