Jharkhand Girl Buys Smartphone After Selling Dozen Mangoes For Rs 1.2 Lakh

Tulsi Kumar used to sell mangoes by the roadside in Jamshedpur daily to save money to buy a smartphone so that she could attend her online classes like the rest of the students.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   29 Jun 2021 11:05 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: News18

Eleven-year-old Tulsi Kumar used to sell mangoes by the roadside in Jamshedpur daily to save money to buy a smartphone so that she could attend her online classes like the rest of the students.

However, she was left wonderstruck when a stranger from Mumbai bought a dozen mangoes from her ₹1,20,000, each for ₹10,000.

This all happened when a passerby filmed her while selling the mangoes and later managed to attract local media attention. It was until Ameya Hete, managing director, Valuable Edutainment Pvt Ltd, noticed it and decided to purchase a dozen mangoes for ₹1.2 lakh, The New Indian Express reported.

The money was deposited into her father Srimal Kumar's account and a tutor was also hired for her proper guidance.

"Now, I am happy that I have my mobile through which I can attend my classes regularly," Tulsi said, while her parents believe that her passion for studies will take her to new heights.

Ameya Hete Left Impressed

Impressed with the girl's devotion, Valuable Edutainment Private Limited expects more students to seek inspiration for Tulsi's story and wished her for educational goals.

According to the New Indian Express, a letter received by Tulsi from Ameya Hete stated, "...We hope that this helps you not only through these tough times, but help your future education needs as well."

Hete said that he was dazzled with the girl's willpower to gather funds for her education on her own.

"She didn't blame her fate or asked for alms. This is why I said I have bought her mangoes and not done any charity work," Hete told The Times of India.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

