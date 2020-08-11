'Was Hurt When My Capability Was Questioned': Jharkhand Education Minister Applies For Admission To Class 11

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who dropped out of school after passing class 10, on Monday, August 10, said that he is taking admission in school to restart his education.

The 53-year-old Mahto said that he was offended when his capability of assuming the role of the HRD minister was questioned time and again.

While announcing that new models schools will be opened across the state for better education, the minister said he is enrolling in class 11 and he will study hard. "I am enrolling in class 11 now and will study hard. I was very offended when my capability of assuming the role of the HRD minister was questioned as I am still just a class 10 pass out," the minister said.

"Constant criticism inspired me to re-start my pending education. Ever since I was made education minister of Jharkhand, a section of people has been aggressive on my educational qualification. Then, I decided to begin my studies again," he added.



Mahto is restarting his education almost after 25 years. He had passed class 10 examinations in 1995. The minister has been facing criticism, not only from the common people but also from a section of elected members, for his educational qualification ever since he was elevated as HRD minister of Jharkhand.

On how he will strike a balance between the ministry and regular classes, "Let me get the admission, first. I have just applied for admission today. If my application falls under rules, I will get admission. Thereafter, I will think about striking a balance," he said.

