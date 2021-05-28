Jharkhand: 8 Lakh Students Studying In Class 9,11 Promoted Without Examinations

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has promoted around 8 lakh students studying in Class 9 and 11 without conducting offline year-end examinations.

Jharkhand Secondary Education Director Harsh Mangla announced that exams for class 9 and 11 had been cancelled. He mentioned that all the students are promoted to the next class without any examinations.

Earlier, the council had also released the admit cards in March. However, due to the pandemic situation, the exams could not be conducted in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that holding class 12 board examinations would not be appropriate in the present COVID-19 situation.

Soren further added that the proposals for holding the exams online have also been received.

"Many such points are very important like reducing exam time, changes in the subject, home centre. Keeping all these things in mind, I have suggested that the date of all upcoming examinations should be fixed only after the pandemic comes under control," Soren said in his statement as reported by The Indian Express

The academic session for 2020-21 has already ended on March 31, and the new session has started from April 1. An education official said that the students already suffered the academic loss of two months this year due to the pandemic.

Earlier, the Jharkhand government has already promoted the students studying in classes 1 to 8 to higher classes without conducting any examination in view of the pandemic situation.

