Why Are JEE Aspirants Demanding Postponement Of Their Entrance Exams After Boards?

Students across India who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are protesting online for its postponement. Currently, its application process is underway and it ends tomorrow, April 5. With no sufficient time gap and clash with the all-important board exams, the JEE aspirants have asked the Education Minister to give them more time to study for the same.

The students joined hands with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and have rolled out a campaign called 'JEE Students Want Justice'. With hardly any breathing space given between two JEE Mains exam sessions, many believe that this will affect the aspirants' performance, for whom the entrance exam determines their future.

Playing With Students' Future

According to NDTV, the JEE Mains are being held in two sessions. The first will be held between April 21 and May 4 and the second between May 24 to 29. Earlier, these entrance exams are held only once a year. However, the last two years changed the entire process due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the students were given two attempts in which they could crack the JEE exams. Last year, the number increased to four. While the first was held in a timely fashion between February and March, the latter half were scheduled in July, August and September due to the devastating second wave of the pandemic.









This year, the CBSE board exams will begin on April 26 and end on June 15. Looking at the current dates, they are dangerously clashing with the JEE Mains and is forcing the students to choose between the two.

'JEE Students Want Justice'

The young aspirants work extremely hard to pass these exams with flying colours. However, the current scenario has left them on a dangerous crossroad. Already reeling from the pandemic woes, the clash will pose as a massive blow to their future. In light of this, many of them took to Twitter, asking the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter.

"Students, especially droppers have to do a lot. They get just 4-5 months and students appearing for Boards are also in trouble. Understand the mental stress on students," NSUI Chhattisgarh tweeted in support of the aspirants. Many have also demanded that the gap between the attempts should be increased.





If 4 attempts is not feasible this year, conduct 2 attempts after all the board exams are over with atleast 30-35 days gap between the 2 sessions so that all students are given 2 fair opportunities to get their most deserving rank/percentile in examination#JEEStudentsWantJustice — Azad | आज़ाद (@HarshBisaria) April 2, 2022

"You were also a student once. How can you be so heartless to ignore us? Please clear this matter full and final," a student implored the government.





JEE Mains is an important exams for millions of students in India. It determines the path that they will walk down in the future. With such a hectic schedule, the students feel helpless as they have no one else to turn to but the government. With the dates inching closer, it is only a matter of time when the government will have to take necessary action to ensure a bright future for them.

