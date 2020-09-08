Engineering aspirants across the country are busy with the ongoing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) which ends today - September 6. JEE Main is the largest national engineering entrance exam in the country conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. The exam which is held twice a year (January and April) is also the screening test for the JEE Advanced- the entrance exam for IITs.



Around 8.58 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main September exam that is being conducted at 660 centres in the country and abroad. The results for the exam are expected to be announced by September 11. NTA will also declare the qualifying JEE Main cutoff along with it. Students who qualify can use JEE Main College Predictor to know admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on their JEE Main scores/ rank.

To qualify, students must have secured scores equal to or more than the JEE Main cutoff. To appear for JEE Advanced 2020, JEE Main qualified students must also be amongst the top 2,50,000 candidates.

JEE Main cutoff for admissions generally is the last rank at which admissions closed in the particular institute for a particular branch. This will vary based on category, gender etc of the applicants.

While JEE Main 2020 qualifying cutoff can be expected by September 11, the previous year cutoff percentile is given below for reference.

JEE Main Cutoff (2019)

Category Total NTA score based on Paper 1 Common Rank List 89.754 GEN/EWS 78.217 OBC-NCL 74.316 SC 54.012 ST 44.334 PWD 0.113

As many as 1649 Colleges accept JEE Mains score for the B.Tech/B.E seats offered by them. This is in addition to the 30,000 plus seats in NITs, IIIT and GFTIs offered through JoSAA. Students are advised to be prepared for the counselling with a proper set list of colleges, branches to fill during counselling.

