Education

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures Top Spot In Govt's Central University Rankings

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) of Arunachal Pradesh secured the second spot, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   14 Aug 2020 6:00 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-14T11:36:17+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures Top Spot In Govt

Image Credits: The Times Of India

New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has secured the first spot among all central universities in the country in rankings released by the Ministry of Education.

JMI scored 90 per cent in the 'Grading/scoring of performance of central universities' among 40 central universities in India. With a score of 83 per cent, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) of Arunachal Pradesh secured the second spot, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 82 per cent and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) at 78 per cent.

The universities are scored based on an evaluation of key parameters fixed under an MoU in 2019-20.

"All the universities were required to sign a tripartite MoU with MHRD (ministry of education) and UGC for continuous evaluation. Jamia was the first university in 2017 to sign this MoU and present itself for performance evaluation," the university said in a statement.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the universities were ranked based on parameters like faculty quality and strength which included student-teacher ratio, teacher vacancy, visiting faculty, etc., annual student intake in UG, PG, PhD and MPhil and student diversity, which included the percentage of female students, students from other states and foreign students. In addition to this, the universities were also evaluated on the number of students placed through campus interviews, and the number of students who qualified in NET, GATE, etc.

"Jamia also did well on other parameters of governance, finance, national and international rankings like NIRF, NAAC and QS as well as co-curricular and extracurricular activities," the statement added.

Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, said the achievement was even more significant as the varsity had gone through a 'challenging time' in the recent past. "High-quality teaching, relevant and focused research of highest quality and improved perception of the university," are some of the factors Akhtar credited for the achievement.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian