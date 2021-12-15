Jamia Millia Islamia Bags A++ Grade In National Assessment And Accreditation Council Review

Jamia Millia Islamia has achieved yet another milestone with being accredited with an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC). The university issued a release in this regard on Tuesday, December 14.

NAAC is responsible for conducting assessments and accreditation of higher educational institutions including colleges and universities to determine their 'Quality Status'.

This is the highest grade given by coveted NAAC to an institution. The parameters of the stringent assessment are research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation, and governance.

As per reports, the rankings were released after the NAAC peer team review was conducted between December 6-8, 2021.



"This milestone for the university reflects the sheer hard work and untiring effort by all members of the university including the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and alumni," said JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar, reported NDTV.

She thanked all the stakeholders and hoped that this recognition will be maintained in the future. Akhtar further said that this would motivate the members to work hard to improve their performance in academic, research, and other areas.

A++ grade is accredited to the institutions with 3.51 or a higher score. The university got a score of 3.61 by NAAC in the current cycle.

Importance Of NAAC Accreditation To Students, Institutions

NAAC accreditation ascertains the quality of an institution in terms of its education, research, faculty, infrastructure, etc., as well as giving students confidence that they are selecting a quality institution. It gives an institute instant credibility and increases its admissions. The assessment helps the institute locate its weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and threats using a continuous evaluation process.

The analysis further enables the institution to understand the need for planning and efficient allocation of resources, thereby introducing the institutes to modern and innovative educational methods. The accreditation journey also provides details about the quality of courses so that colleges can adopt the best courses.

