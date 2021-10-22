Twenty-nine scientists from Jadavpur University in Kolkata have established a space in the database compiled by the prestigious Stanford University in the USA that ranks the top 2% of scientists worldwide based on their research publications.

An official from the University's Teachers Association claimed that the number of scientists from Jadavpur University is the highest among all the country's universities list. This was followed by BHU(Banaras Hindu University) 24, University of Hyderabad 22, and DU(Delhi University) 18.

2049 Names Competed

Across the country, 2049 names from various institutes and universities have made it to the list. Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Suranjan Das said it was a matter of pride for the entire nation and West Bengal in particular that so many varsity teachers have been included in the prestigious database.



"Jadavpur University scientists have won this honour even though the university is not privileged enough to get adequate central funds. The centre should consider how Jadavpur University is pursuing scientific research with its limited financial resources, being a state university, and allocate more funds to it," Prof Suranjan Das said as reported by Hindustan Times.



The database, which has considered research publications up to 2020 end, includes the top 2% of the world's scientists based on percentile score.



" It is a certification of the high academic standards of our faculty. Jadavpur University is in the same bracket as IIT Kharagpur and other leading institutions. Our scientists and teachers are undertaking important works in the domain of scientific research, which is acclaimed worldwide," said Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

As many as 114 scientists of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, have made it to the list, ranked first among the higher educational institutes in the country.

