Tamil Nadu: 31-Yr-Old IT Employee Sets Up Smart Classroom For Students In Govt School

In an attempt to bridge the digital divide, an IT employee has set up a smart classroom for the underprivileged students of Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

31-year-old Dinesh Saravanan, along with his friends, used the power of social media platforms to raise awareness and accumulate funds for the cause. He said that it was his dream to bring a rapid transformation of moving technology into the classrooms.



"I began working on the project early this year. The school authorities were quite pleased with the idea. Hence, they made all the necessary arrangements to get the project running smoothly," he told The New Indian Express.



He mentioned that even though the project work was stalled for around six months due to the pandemic, his team did not give up and resumed work last month.



After months of dedicated hard work, the classroom has been well equipped for both the students and teachers to host a digital tour. Collector A Shanmuga Sundram inaugurated the classroom which has been equipped with paintings, a large screen, an LED projector, and speakers.



"The smart classroom will be very beneficial to students as we can teach them using visuals. This has also been made easy now since all textbooks now have a QR code through which the materials can be downloaded and stored in a pen drive. Smart classroom, I am sure, will interest students more and enhance their participation," the school headmaster T Anbazhagan told Deccan Herald.



