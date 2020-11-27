IITs, NITs To Offer Technical Courses In Mother Tongue From 2021-22: Education Ministry

Adhering to the recommendations made in the National Education Policy (NEP), premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NITs) will start offering engineering courses in mother tongue for the academic session 2021-22.



The Union Education Ministry, in a statement, said that the students would get an opportunity to study engineering and other courses offered by these institutes in Hindi and other regional languages.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' which called for modification in educational methods to include imparting lessons in one's mother tongue as far as possible.

The minister also directed the University Grants Commission to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed on time and to start a helpline for the same. He also instructed the body to address the grievances of the students immediately.

"A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs and NIT are being shortlisted for the same," mentioned the statement.

On being asked if the plan was only to begin with Hindi, or other languages would be included, a senior official involved in the matter said that other languages would also be promoted. For Hindi, it is learnt that a pilot project is being considered at the IIT-Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

A campaign has also been launched by the ministry to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.

