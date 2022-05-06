All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Madras To Offer Free Computer Science Courses For All, JEE Not Required

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Madras To Offer Free Computer Science Courses For All, JEE Not Required

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  6 May 2022 5:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-06T10:22:44+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The initiative is a significant step towards realising the vision of IIT Madras Director, Prof. V. Kamakoti, who is keen to make high-quality education accessible to rural India.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has taken a unique step to make its high-quality courses in Computer Science available to everyone. The Faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) has developed a portal containing the core courses that can be accessed by students, educational institutions and anyone else interested.

The initiative is also a significant step towards realising the vision of IIT Madras Director, Prof. V. Kamakoti, who is keen to make high-quality education accessible to rural India, the institute said in an official statement.

The core Computer Science courses available on the portal- nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/ are on programming, computer organisation, algorithms and data structures. Each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to the students at the institution during the COVID-19 pandemic, News18 reported.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. C. Chandra Sekhar, Head, Department of CSE, IIT Madras, said, "The recordings of live lessons for CSE core courses at the undergraduate and the graduate level are expected to be useful for the students in engineering colleges to learn the underlying principles and concepts of the subjects of these courses in the proper manner."

Improve Quality Of Teaching

He added that it will also be beneficial to the teachers in engineering colleges to learn how to effectively teach the essential and fundamental subjects in computer science and engineering and how to equip students with problem-solving skills. It is expected that the portal will be used to improve the quality of teaching and to learn the CSE core subjects in Engineering Colleges in India.

Computer science is one of India's most sought-after engineering disciplines, especially in the IITs, and is of high interest to the students. Although many students apply for this stream in IITs, only a few seats are available in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Highlighting the initiative's unique aspects, Dr Rupesh Nasre, Associate Professor, Department of CSE said, "The portal has been developed to help students who could not study at IIT Madras, especially those from far-flung and rural areas of India. They will have access to the same curriculum taught at the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students."

"Apart from helping students, it will also benefit faculty of other educational institutions by providing access to lectures taught at IIT Madras," Nasre added.

Engaging Senior Students To Conduct Live Lessons

The Department also plans to engage senior students to conduct live tutorial sessions where they will also clarify their doubts.

Abhishek Dhiman, a student, thanked the faculty for this step and said, "Even if I don't study at IIT Madras, I can access the institute's lectures mainly due to this amazing initiative."

Also, those availing of this initiative can attend quizzes on the portal for self-assessment and ascertain their understanding of the courses.

Sharing his experience, Kovvuri Sravankumar Reddy, a third-year BTech student, said, "The level of the quizzes on the portal is on par with the exams conducted by IIT for the undergraduate students."

The department plans to create random quizzes in future for better evaluation. All the elements will provide a comprehensive package for the students to learn the course.

Also Read: Healthcare For All! Odisha To Come Up With India's 'First' Tribal Health Observatory


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
IIT Madras 
Computer Science 
Free Computer Science 
JEE 

Must Reads

West Bengal: BJP Worker Found Dead Ahead Of Amit Shah's Two-Day Visit, Shah Calls For CBI Probe
Did Assam Police Thrash Muslims For Demanding Seperate Nation? Old Video Viral With False Claim
Was This Hindu Minority Leader In Bangladesh Assaulted For Not Attending Iftar Party? No, Claim Is Misleading!
Kerala's 'Smart Garbage App' Improves Response Time By Automatically Forwarding Complaint To Higher Authorities
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X