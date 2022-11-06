IIT Madras Admits 87 Govt School Students In BS Programme Under 'Anaivarukkum IITM' Initiative

The Indian Institute of Management, Madras (IITM) has admitted 87 students from the government and corporation schools of Tamil Nadu to attend the institute's BS programme under its 'Anaivarukkum IITM' initiative.

According to officials, the students have been selected from more than 20 districts of the state. Of 87 students chosen for the BS degree in Data Science and Applications, 39 are female. The four-year course was first introduced in 2021 by IIT-M to make quality education available for all.

Providing Career Opportunities To Potential Talents

The Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh, took to Twitter and mentioned, "87 government school students have been given admission certificate for BS in Data Science and Application course to study in IIT Chennai."

Mahesh added that the initiative had been launched under the direction of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The collective effort of state government and IITM is to bring potential talents under the spotlight and provide career opportunities to lead a meaningful life.

Know About 'Anaivarukkum IITM' Initiative

The students have been granted admission under the 'Anaivarukkum IITM' initiative of IIT-M. Under this initiative, over 190 students from over 50 government and corporation schools in Chennai were selected and supported.

A panel of subject experts conducted 14-week in-person training sessions for those students at the institute, based on which 68 students were shortlisted to write the pan-India qualifier exam for admission to the BS course.



With an aim to make education available and affordable for all, the institute is also providing scholarships of up to 75 per cent of BS degree fees to these students based on their family income, reported The New Indian Express.



Additionally, the students who have qualified for the entrance exam from Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will receive complete monetary assistance from the Tamil Nadu government.



Also Read: Jharkhand Develops Child-Friendly Libraries To Improve Students' Reading Habits & Skills; Know More