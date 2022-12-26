Going Global In Education! IIT Kharagpur To Set Up International Campus In Malaysia Next Year

As part of its plans to go global, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to open its first international campus in Malaysia, said the director VK Tewari while addressing the 68th convocation on Saturday (December 24).

IIT Malaysia will be a huge step for the institute to set its global imprint in the international realm of Higher Education, promoting Indian standards of education, the director said, adding that IIT Kharagpur intends to become the worldwide benchmark in education quality.

Promoting The 'Brand India'

Tewari discussed the 'Brand India' and how opening Indian institutions abroad will promote it. While praising the government initiatives, he spoke of the central policies to encourage and remodel the education sector as they embrace the Atma Nirbhar Bharat strategy. He added that education is the manifestation of excellence already inherent in a man and that the government and institutes must work together to capitalise on the creative and inventive surge of dynamic education.

Additionally, he mentioned that the institute had developed a list of 75 innovations created by its staff and researchers. According to Tewari, who was narrating the success story of creativity and innovation at IIT Kharagpur over the past two years, the CoviRap kit, developed in the institute for coronavirus infection testing, brought in ₹6.7 crores, while many other novel gadgets brought in more than ₹ one crores. They are currently promoting 25 identified innovations, according to The Indian Express.

While honouring 40 alums at the convocation, Tewari also applauded the achievements of their students, from Vinod Gupta to Sundar Pichai, in bringing laurels to the institute. In their specific fields of study, nine other students received gold medals.

Offshore IITs

Following the recommendations in the National Education Policy (NEP), a committee was established by the Centre for the Global Expansion of IITs in consultation with Indian missions abroad, which identified the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Egypt, Qatar, and Thailand as potential locations for offshore campuses operating under the brand name of 'Indian International Institute of Technology.' IITs in Delhi and Madras are also in the process of starting offshore campuses in Abu Dhabi and Tanzania.

While the opening date of IIT Kharagpur's first global campus has yet to be officially communicated, some reports mention that the new campus might be ready by September 2023. By the end of the next year, 3 IIT offshore campuses are expected to start in Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Tanzania.

