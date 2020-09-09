JEE Main, the national engineering entrance test for admission to the undergraduate engineering course (B.E/B.Tech) offered by the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs has just concluded. The JEE Main result is expected by September 11.Score/ranks of this national level exam are used by some states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab for admissions. In addition, many other private universities and institutes also offer admission to students on the basis of their JEE Main ranks.

Qualifying the JEE Main exam with a good rank and getting admissions in the top engineering colleges is the dream of every engineering aspirant. NTA has successfully conducted the exam from September 1 to 6. Once the result is announced, candidates can use the JEE Main College Predictor by career 360 to know about their admission chances in NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other JEE Main participating institutes.

Candidates can check the names of the top IIITs, NITs, and other top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores below.