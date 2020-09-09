Education

Candidates can use the JEE Main College Predictor by career 360 to know about their admission chances.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 Sep 2020
Writer : Apurwa Shrivastava | Editor : Ankur Kumar Jha
JEE Main, the national engineering entrance test for admission to the undergraduate engineering course (B.E/B.Tech) offered by the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs has just concluded. The JEE Main result is expected by September 11.Score/ranks of this national level exam are used by some states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab for admissions. In addition, many other private universities and institutes also offer admission to students on the basis of their JEE Main ranks.

Qualifying the JEE Main exam with a good rank and getting admissions in the top engineering colleges is the dream of every engineering aspirant. NTA has successfully conducted the exam from September 1 to 6. Once the result is announced, candidates can use the JEE Main College Predictor by career 360 to know about their admission chances in NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other JEE Main participating institutes.

Candidates can check the names of the top IIITs, NITs, and other top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores below.

Top NITs

  1. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

  2. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

  3. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

  4. National Institute of Technology Warangal

  5. National Institute of Technology Calicut

Top IIITs

  1. International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

  2. Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

  3. International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore

  4. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati

  5. Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing, Jabalpur

Other top engineering colleges

  1. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

  2. Amrita School of Engineering, Kerala

  3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

  4. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Punjab

  5. Amity University, Noida

The Logical Indian appreciates Careers360 for enabling engineering aspirants with tools to help them make informed choices for colleges and career.

