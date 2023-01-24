All section
Empowering Minds! IIT Delhi’s Technology Innovation Hub Set To Train 100 School Students On Robotics

Image Credit: Twitter/ Pratik Joseph 

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Empowering Minds! IIT Delhi’s Technology Innovation Hub Set To Train 100 School Students On Robotics

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  24 Jan 2023 6:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The students from classes 9 and 10 participating in the Delhi Robotics League 2023 will be given training on robotics via boot camps by IIT Delhi’s technology innovation hub- IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics).

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), through its technology innovation hub- IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), has launched the Delhi Robotics League 2023 (DRL) initiative. The students of classes 9 and 10 from over 100 schools in the national capital who will participate in DRL will be provided with robot-building training via boot camps.

During the last couple of weeks, the technology innovation hub of IIT-D has already trained over 800 students by organising 26 boot camps on robotics. Registration for students studying in Delhi schools is free, and January 26 has been set as the registration deadline.

The IHFC of IIT-D is conducting the boot camps with the support of its incubated startups- The Innovation Story and Rancho Labs. According to institute officials, such boot camps aim to empower and encourage young minds to apply their knowledge and skills to develop robots in teams.

While commenting on the league, the project director at IHFC, Professor S K Saha, said, "It's incredible to see the overwhelming response from Delhi schools to the boot camps, as well as the interest generated among students for the league. These young minds are our future, and we need to direct their brilliance in the right direction of ideation, conceptualisation, and creation of robots and their future possibilities at this age".

Know More About DRL 2023

According to the official statement, the boot camps will not train the students only on the basics and fundamentals of robotics but also on how to use robotics theory in day-to-day activities. The boot camps will also equip the students to participate in the 'Robo-Kancha' event to be played under the DRL 2023. This game will allow the students to collaborate with robots to play the famous 'Kancha' game, The Indian Express reported.

The robotics league will end with finals in the initial days of July 2023, the IIT-Delhi official statement reads. The students can win exciting prizes, including cash rewards and mentorship from the IIT-D technology innovation hub. Some winning students will also get a Pre-SEED grant for starting their tech startups. All these rewards are the centre of attraction for the students, pushing them to perform even better.

Also Read: Preserving Environment! Himachal Pradesh Sets Target To Become India's First 'Green Energy State'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
IIT Delhi 
Delhi Robotics League 
Robotics Boot Camp 

