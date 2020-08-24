IIT-Bombay's Convocation Goes Virtual, 'Student Avatars' Collect Degrees

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on Sunday, August 23 held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode keeping into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"The Institute thought it best to arrange such a VR-convocation for the graduating students so as not to put their health at risk but at the same time, not deprive them of the sense of achievement and pride of passing out of India's premier engineering Institute," IIT-Bombay said in a statement.

The institute said that the students were the reason behind the digital innovation, adding that, it did not wish to deprive the students of the sense of achievement and the pride of passing out from the college.

The personalized avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalized avatar of the Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

"A personalised avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalised avatar of director professor Subhasis Chaudhari. The medallists also received their medals from the personalised avatar of the chief guest," the institute added.

"Producing top quality graduates who would be future leaders in industry, research and academia is the primary goal of IIT Bombay. The skill they developed, the work culture they picked up and the peers they made during their studies at IIT Bombay will help them achieve success in their lives. The entire nation will be looking forward to their contributions in taking our country ahead," said the director.

From the virtual avatars of graduating students receiving their medals and degrees, to the procession and the ceremony was put together by a team of around 20 people over two months.

