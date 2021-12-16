All section
Education
IIIT-Delhi Partners With Japan's Fast Retailing Company To Roll Out Educational Sponsorship Programme

Delhi,  16 Dec 2021 5:56 AM GMT

Fast Retailing, the company that has diverse brands in its portfolio, introduced the 'Fast Retailing Educational Sponsorship Programme' to assist meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) has partnered with a Japanese multinational retail holding company to create an educational initiative to assist meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society.

Fast Retailing, the company that has diverse brands in its portfolio, introduced the 'Fast Retailing Educational Sponsorship Programme'. Recently, it announced that it had selected the first batch of promising students for its pioneering programme to help them become global leaders of tomorrow.

Fully-funded Tuition Fee

According to News 18, the programme will be fully funded by Fast Retailing and cover full tuition and retail cost for a total of five first-year students a year, covering a full four-year bachelor's degree or two years for a master's degree.

For the first year of the program, the five qualified students are all pursuing undergraduate degrees. In addition to the financial sponsorship, the students will also be able to participate in Japanese language and cultural studies and intern at UNIQLO (India)

"I appreciate this amazing opportunity given to me. It has changed my life in more than one," Aryaman Mishra, a third-semester student who got selected for the programme told News18.

He added, " Moreover, it gives me a sense of pride and achievement, which has made me a more confident person and a better student.

Noriaki Koyama, group executive and vice president of fast retailing and in charge of the educational sponsorship program, said "From the very beginning that the UNIQLO entered India, we committed not only to expand our retail business and upgrade production activity here but also to cultivating young talented individuals to become a business leader on the global stage".

