Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs Officials To Convert Dissolved Madrassas To General Schools

Assam's newly elected Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, May 18, instructed officials to kickstart the process of transitioning the discontinued Madrassa to general schools.

In December 2020, the Sarbanada Sonowal-led state government passed a law to convert the government-run madrassas into institutions offering general education to the children in the state. The law was introduced with the expectation to bring a secular curriculum.

To improve the quality of education and establish defined parameters, Sarma reviewed the functioning of the education department. While addressing a meeting with the top officials involved in the project, he laid stress on the development of the basic fundamentals related to governance in the schools.

In his regime, the CM asserted that the education sector would be prioritised and hence demanded dedication from the department officers. To simplify the process of posting teachers, he urged the authorities to develop a software that would execute the task. He further added that the mechanism should include a merit-based preferential choice of posting against vacancies, reported Economic Times.

The minister also asked for prompt recruitment of teachers particularly in provincialised and government schools and meeting up of periodic gap. Additionally, the individuals heading the educational institutions should be empowered to periodically and instantly fill up the vacancies as per the need.

Sarma directed officials to ensure that the newly provincialised teachers and tutors draw their salary by June 1. He asked them to completed the distribution of two-wheelers that is pending by June 15, this year.





