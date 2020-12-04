Haryana: Yoga To Be Introduced As Separate Subject In Government Schools

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government announced that 'yoga' would now become a part of the curriculum in the government schools from the next academic session.



The announcement was reportedly made during the Haryana Yoga Council meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by AYUSH Minister Anil Vij along with Yoga Guru Ramdev.

The state government aims to inculcate the habit of practising yoga amongst young students early on in their lives. The move would help improve their lifestyle and overall wellness. Moreover, the government also decided to set up additional 1,000 'yogashalas' in the state.

An official statement mentioned that yoga would either be made a compulsory or an optional part of the formal school curriculum and the Department of School Education has constituted a committee for this purpose. Also, the curriculum would be designed in such a way that it would have both theoretical and practical content on the pattern of physical education so that besides education students could get training in yoga.

Speaking at the meeting, Khattar said the aim of the state government is to take yoga to the grassroots level and encourage people to make it a part of their lifestyle.



"For this, yoga, 'vyayamshalas' and other adequate infrastructure are being made available at the village level," he added, reported The Tribune.



It was also decided that to further encourage people to make yoga an integral part of their life, 'Yog Prashikshan Diwas' would be organised on the first Sunday of every month.



