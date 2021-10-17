Engineers In Making! 26 Out Of Haryana's Super 100 Bag IIT Seats

All section
Image Credit: The Indian Express, Wikipedia

Haryana,  17 Oct 2021 6:55 AM GMT

The special programme by the Haryana government provides admission to meritorious students from the state government schools in major higher educational institutions of the country.

The results for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) were announced. 26 students from the state government's Super 100 programme bagged seats in the premium institutions. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar is set to felicitate all the deserving students in a state-level event scheduled on October 22. While elaborating on the programme, a Haryana Government spokesperson mentioned that it provides admission to the meritorious students from the state in major higher educational institutions.

10 Students From SC Community

The Indian Express quoted an official from the state's Education Department, "In the session 2019-21, training has been completed by 119 students in Rewari and Panchkula centres for the non-medical stream. During the JEE (Main) examination, 54 students have qualified for the advanced test, out of which the result of JEE Advanced has been released by IIT Kharagpur today, of which 26 students of the state have confirmed their seats."

He further elaborated, ten students from the scheduled castes (SC) community secured IIT seats. Furthermore, Sushil Kumar from Ambala secured an All-India Rank of 192 in the SC category.

Costs For Boarding, Lodging Borne By State Government

From the general category and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 8 students managed to secure a place for themselves. The programme, which was started in 2018, proved for the second time that students from all backgrounds could perform well if they were given equal opportunity. Under the programme, all the students from government schools who scored more than 80 per cent in Class 10 were given special coaching facilities in Rewari and Panchkula to prepare for Engineering and Medical Entrance tests. The government bears the cost of lodging, food, stationery, mock tests and transportation for children.

The students were provided with special coaching classes from well-known institutes like Vikalp Foundation in Rewari and ACE and Allen Tutorials in Panchkula. Under the same purview, both boys and girls would now be coached for the National Defence Academy and SSBs.

