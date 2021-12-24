All section
Gujarat Govt To Introduce Vedic Mathematics In School Curriculum From Next Academic Year

Image Credits: The Indian Express (Representational)

Education
Gujarat,  24 Dec 2021 8:07 AM GMT

The subject will be introduced in a phased manner from the next academic year 2022-23 from classes 6th to 10th to “spread the Indian Knowledge System as envisioned in the National Education Policy".

The Gujarat government has announced that it will introduce Vedic mathematics in the school curriculum from the next academic year. The subject is claimed to be an easier and faster way to solve arithmetic problems. However, experts suggest that it should be an optional subject as it cannot replace modern math, currently taught at schools, The Indian Express reported.

The announcement was made by the state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on December 22 on the birth anniversary of the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

"Great Indian mathematician Ramanujan's birthday is celebrated in India as National Mathematics Day. On this occasion, the government has decided to introduce Vedic math in schools in a phase-wise manner," Vaghani tweeted.

The minister said that the subject will be introduced in a phased manner from the next academic year 2022-23 from classes 6th to 10th to "spread the Indian Knowledge System as envisioned in the National Education Policy".

Interesting And Easy To Understand

He further stressed that Vedic math would help to improve the students' command of the subject and make it easier to understand, besides being interesting.

Vedic mathematics is an ancient Indian method that simplifies maths by integrating arithmetic operations into 16 `sutras' or formulae.

Its proponents claim that Vedic mathematics reduces the time needed for solving complex problems by cutting the number of steps involved and offers different approaches to get the solution.

Vedic Math

"It would improve the problem-solving ability of students and help them solve sums faster. With the use of formulae of Vedic math, students will not remain dependent on calculators," senior educationist and former school principal Kirit Joshi told The Indian Express.

"But Vedic math cannot replace modern math, and it will remain supplementary," he added. Bhaskar Patel, former member of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, said it should be an optional subject.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt's 'Shakti Bill' Proposes Stringent Punishment For Crime Against Women, Children

