Rajasthan: Govt School In Alwar With Selfie Point, Bottle-Shaped Water Tank Sees Enrollment Double

Students and parents alike are fascinated by the unique design of the government senior secondary school in the Sahodi village of Alwar district in Rajasthan, which features a selfie point, a water tank shaped like a bottle, and depictions of books and pencils gracing the walls.

The school building's facelift is evident in the student enrollment, which has more than doubled in just two years, with significant improvement in the learning environment, discipline, and cleanliness. This extends beyond a single school.

Distinctive Designs Spark Curiosity Among Kids

Many government schools in the state have carved out a niche with their distinctive designs, sparking curiosity among kids and increasing enrollment, which has resulted from donations by donors and assistance from other organisations besides the state government.

Kiran, the principal of Sahodi's public senior high school, said that when she took over, the building was not in good condition; however, the structure's charm is one of the major attractions. She said, "Hence, the walls are attractively painted, and the water tank has been given the shape of a bottle. Stairs have also been designed in a way that aids in learning."

The premises also has a selfie point which attracts the students and inspires them to fly high by putting the wings of education, reported NDTV.

Other Districts Follow 'Alwar School Model'

The Sahgah Foundation invested Rs 40 lakh in the school's refurbishment, and the locals also pitched in their contributions. The number of students has considerably grown, almost doubled in size, and the makeover has contributed to developing a clean, orderly, and conducive learning atmosphere. On August 5 of this year, the school received an award for cleanliness at the state level.

Rajesh Lavanya, the engineer for the education department posted in Alwar, told PTI, "In one school, classrooms look like a train compartment with the walls painted blue. While student enrolment has seen a significant jump and the impact is also reflected in studies, there have also been positive changes in terms of discipline and cleanliness."

The Alwar district's other schools have all been renovated, giving them distinctive looks. Other districts, such as Dholpur, Chittorgarh, and Pali, follow such innovative concepts. Several schools have painted their classrooms to resemble trains, buses, and ships. On the walls and staircases, there are motivational sayings and teaching techniques.

