For The First Time In India, Enrolment In Higher Education Institutes Surpasses 4-Crore Mark

In India, the enrolment in higher education institutes for the session 2020-21 registered a growth of 7.5 per cent from the previous 2019-21, which means it improved to 4.14 crores, surpassing the four crore mark for the first time. The total enrolment has increased by 21 per cent from 2014-15, as per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 conducted by the central government.

Further, female enrolment has registered an improvement to 2.01 crore from the previous 1.88 crores in 2019-20. The total enrolment has registered a growth of 28 per cent, which means it increased by about 44 lakhs since 2014-15, according to the survey report, reported NDTV.

Know About AISHE

Since 2011, the Ministry of Education has been conducting AISHE, which covers all higher educational institutes imparting higher education in Indian Territory. The all-India survey gathers detailed information on various parameters, such as enrollment, infrastructural information, financial information, teaching staff data, etc.

In AISHE 2020-21, for the first time, higher education institutes (HEIs) provided the data online through the Web Data Capture Format (DCF) devised by the Department of Higher Education with the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Survey Findings

In an official statement, the Ministry of Education said, "The total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crores in 2019-20. Since 2014-15, there has been an increase of around 72 lakhs in the enrolment (21 pc). The female enrolment has increased to 2.01 crore from 1.88 crores in 2019-20. There has been an increase of around 44 Lakh (28 pc) since 2014-15."

The statement added that the percentage of female enrolment to total enrolment has risen from 45 per cent in 2014-15 to about 49 per cent in 2020-21. According to 2011 population projections for the age group of 18-23, GER has improved from 25.6 in 2019-20 to 27.3.

Further, there was a notable growth of 28 per cent in the enrolment of students from scheduled castes (SC) and 38 per cent in enrolment of femalestudnets belonging to SC in 2020-21.

