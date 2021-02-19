Delhi Waqf Board's First English Medium School For Underprivileged Kids Likely To Operate This Year

The Delhi Waqf Board's (DWB) first English medium middle school for underprivileged children is likely to start functioning from this academic session. The board has also identified a building in South Delhi's Okhla area.

The officials said as soon as the renovation of the building is completed, the process for hiring teachers and admitting students will begin.

In 2019, the Board had decided to set up 250 English medium primary and middle schools for underprivileged children. For this, it had conducted interviews to hire 160 teachers and 40 staff members.

It was mentioned that no fee will be charged from enrolled students in these schools. Apart from this, the board will also provide free course material and uniforms. However, the project couldn't kick-off due to various reasons, including property disputes and the non-availability of funds.

A member of the DWB, Himal Akhar, mentioned that the project got delayed as the panel was dissolved last year in February when the assembly elections were announced, and then the COVID-19 situation arose.

Ahktar, who is also a vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, said, "Despite hurdles, we are determined to start the school from this session. We have zeroed in on a property at Okhla. Importantly, we will not be using government or Board funds but accepting contributions from individuals."

The Board has set the vision to set up 250 schools. It will initially open 16 schools in Okhla, Seelampur, Babarpur, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Gandhi Nagar areas.

The board has also proposed to reserve 50 per cent seats for minority communities' underprivileged students and 25 per cent for Dalit students.

The remaining 25 per cent will be reserved for general category students.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Police Station Adopts 14-Yr-Old Boy Who Has 'Nowhere To Go'