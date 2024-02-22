All section
Leveraging Technology In Indian Traditional Performing Art By eKalakaar
Image Credits: eKalakaar/Canva
Education
22 Feb 2024

AI Social For Good Revolves Around Organizations and Institutes Leveraging AI To Bring About Positive Change In Society

In the expansive realm of artificial intelligence, an increasingly prominent and impactful theme is emerging for the betterment of society, "AI for Social Good." This concept revolves around organizations and institutes leveraging AI to bring about positive change in society. One such commendable initiative is eKalakaar , a platform that seamlessly blends technology with tradition to uplift traditional Indian art and its practitioners.

eKalakaar's journey goes beyond being a mere showcase for traditional art; it aspires to be a catalyst for social development. The platform's unique "ABCDE of Performing Art" framework encompasses "Art for Development," collaborating with civil society organizations to address social issues. "Art for Care" promotes health and wellness initiatives, while "Art for Business" facilitates corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. "Art for All" ensures inclusivity in diverse events like weddings. Through these initiatives, eKalakaar aims to make a meaningful impact on society, using technology as a powerful tool for positive change.

The visionary founder, Dr. Sanjaya Pradhan, whose passion for promoting traditional art and empowering aspirational communities led to the inception of this unique platform. With a Ph.D. and M.A. in Social Work from TISS, Mumbai, Dr. Pradhan brings over two decades of experience to eKalakaar. His co-founder, Mr. Amit Dutta, contributes a wealth of expertise with a background at KPMG and E&Y, ensuring a solid foundation for the platform's success. Their international exposure through the Erasmus Mundus Scholar program enriches eKalakaar's vision, making it not just a platform but a beacon of tradition, technology, and positive societal change.


The necessity of platforms like eKalakaar becomes evident when considering the challenges faced by traditional artists, particularly those from lesser-known regions. eKalakaar serves as a vital online stage for artists to exhibit their work, providing recognition, opportunities for skill development, and keeping them informed about events, awards, and government benefits. For audiences, the platform offers a diverse array of performances, fostering connections with artists and traditional art forms.

In a short span, eKalakaar has achieved significant milestones, fostering partnerships with over 20 groups and individuals, covering 400+ artists. Collaborations with prominent organizations such as Tata, GIZ, the Government of India, TISS, IDEA, and more underscore the platform's widespread impact. With performances in major cities and innovative projects like the "Pyaar ki Pathshala" initiative introducing unique art performances at weddings, eKalakaar has not only influenced the traditional arts landscape but has also positively contributed to social development.


In the broader theme of AI for social good, initiatives like eKalakaar exemplify how technology can be harnessed to create positive change. This theme thrives at the crossroads of precise insights, social investments, bleeding-edge innovations, and impactful interventions. This tech-driven framework is poised to optimize SDG indicators, revolutionize decision-making via intricate data analysis and visualization, elevating interventions while meticulously gauging sustainable progress towards pivotal Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Writer : Bushra Naaz
Editor : Ankur Kumar Jha
Creatives : Bushra Naaz
