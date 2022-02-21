This Edutech Platform Creates India's Largest Free Of Cost Learning Initiative For 1 Lakh Martyrs Families

Edutech platform First In Class (FIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) to create the largest free-of-cost edutech initiative in India and around the world. As part of the initiative, 1,00,000 tablet PCs will be distributed to families of armed and police personnel martyrs to provide e-learning and live teaching modules free of cost. COVID warriors and people from the economically weaker sections are also among the beneficiaries of the initiative.

The initiative is taken to mark the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence – Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

High Quality Curated Content

First In Class, the edutech platform will provide Kindergarten to 12th grade, high quality curated content in line with CBSE-NCERT curricula. In a notable first, the coursework will be available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi and six other regional languages to facilitate inclusion, access and mother-tongue learning.

Over 10,000 hours of audio-visual and graphical interface content will be part of the course libraries, which would be linked with interactive testing and assessment nodules. A unique continuous review deck for parents to track the progress of their kids will be made available in a user-interface friendly format, according to India Education Diary.



Cultural learning, linguistic training, language learning and spiritual learning modules will also be available through the platform. For higher education, entrance test modules and specialisation in UPSC, Law and engineering are also offered.



The MoU was signed in a virtual ceremony between RILM Chairman Kamal Sanghvi and iTV Network Founder Kartikeya Sharma.



"The government is determined to promote digital learning. RILM already has an MoU with NCERT to provide E-learning content. In line with public priority in vocational training in this new year, First In Class, in collaboration with RILM will create content for vocational education for higher standards," Kamal Sanghvi, Chairman RILM said.



"Some of the best educationists of the country in line with the CBSE NCERT curriculum have structured and curated the coursework. It is being offered in Hindi, English as well as regional languages to ensure inclusivity and mother tongue learning. It is a result of years of research and hard work to create content using the latest pedagogical methods to ensure students benefit from holistic learning," said Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network.



"Our experienced teachers have carefully curated the curriculum to prioritise the perspective of students. We believe we have a duty towards kids of martyrs and children from the armed forces and COVID warriors in addition to students in cities across India who have made immense sacrifices for the country. We need to assist their families towards a brighter future," Founder of First In Class, Aishwarya Sharma said.

Way Of Saluting Martyrs

Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta said that the initiative is a way of saluting martyrs. He said that there is no way to fulfil a debt to those who sacrificed their lives for the country, however the platform is a kind of tribute to them. "We have been working on E-learning for the last decade, reaching out to thousands of schools providing world-class audio-visual content,' Mehta said.

Member of Parliament and Rotarian Vivek Tankha said that the world will remember what is being done today. He added that the MoU is a collective effort to educate one lakh deserving kids.



A.S. Venkatesh, an IIT-M and IIM-A alumnus and Rotary International Director, added, "This is an important MoU that is going to change the way India is going to be in the next few years."



Expressing his happiness, Dr Mahesh Kotbagi, Rotary International Director, further said that dedicating e-learning facilities free of cost to the children of martyrs is an excellent way of showcasing the Indian philosophy.



First In Class is emerging fast as one of India's most in-depth, diverse and content-rich Edutech platforms that are working on providing affordable Edutech solutions in regional languages to the country's masses. It has been built on years of research and application of the latest technology and teaching techniques by some of the best educators in India and abroad.



Led by renowned members of the Rotarian fraternity, RILM is one of the largest education initiatives worldwide, focusing on Total Literacy and Quality Education. It focuses on E-Learning, Teacher Support, Adult Literacy, Child Development and Happy School under the TEACH initiative. It trains and recognises teachers, helps upgrade government-aided schools and establishes e-learning centres across India.

