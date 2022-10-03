YUVA 2.0 Scheme: Education Ministry Launches Young Authors Mentoring Program To Promote Book Culture

The ministry of education launched the YUVA 2.0 (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors) scheme on Sunday (October 2) in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme for mentoring young authors to promote reading, writing and book culture in India.

Under this initiative, budding and young authors below 30 will be allowed to participate. The education ministry launched YUVA 2.0 after considering the significant response during the first edition of YUVA, where budding authors submitted their publications in 22 different Indian languages, apart from English.

The education ministry said, "YUVA 2.0 is a part of India@75 Project (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generations of writers on the theme 'Democracy (institutions, events, people, constitutional values past, present, future)' in an innovative and creative manner," Hindustan Times reported.

"This scheme will thus help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge system," they added. As the theme for YUVA 2.0 is grounded around democracy and constitutional values, the youth will gain an immense understanding of India's democracy.

The National Book Trust (NBT), India, will act as the implementing agency under the Ministry of Education to ensure phase-wise implementation of the scheme. The books prepared under the initiative will be published by the NBT, India, and the same will be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of literature and culture and promoting 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

'To Create Next Generation Indian Authors'

The scheme aims to create next-generation Indian authors by giving them a platform to express their broad views on democratic and constitutional values. In the end, selected authors will also be allowed to interact with the best authors in the world.

The ministry also mentioned that to mentor a new generation of young creative writers; there is an imminent requirement to take the initiative at the highest level. In this context, YUVA 2.0 will go a long way in laying the foundation for the future leaders of the creative world.

An all-India contest will select the best 75 authors to participate in this initiative. The chosen authors would be granted permission to send their writings as part of the submission. Following this, the winners will be announced on February 28, 2023. According to officials, the first set of published books will be launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in 2023.

