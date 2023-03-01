High school years are the last years of your child’s schooling before they go off to college. These years are precious because they mark the end of an era. This is also a great time for character development and for students to discover their hobbies, choose a career path and learn what they are passionate about. However, things can get complicated if your child gets dismissed from school for breaking a rule.

The last thing you want as a parent is for your child’s dreams to get crushed because of their mistakes and irresponsibility. Failing classes, cheating, theft, or assault can have severe consequences. Whether your child is guilty or the authorities have made a mistake, working with an education law attorney is recommended to protect your rights.

What are some common disciplinary issues faced by high school students?

1. Academic misconduct.

Academic misconduct is when a student fails to adhere to the rules of the school regarding cheating, plagiarism, and similar issues. While the school won’t kick out the student on their first violation, repeated, severe, or scandalous occurrences can result in direct expulsion. High school is supposed to be a place where students learn about academic integrity. However, reputed schools usually have a zero-tolerance policy.

2. Failing to retain good grades.

While you do not need to get straight As to graduate high school or even to secure your position in the school, you should still take care of your grades. Many schools require students to maintain a specific benchmark for their public image, and one student getting consistently bad grades ruins the school’s overall GPA, which hurts its reputation. Moreover, you also need to take care of your attendance requirements.

3. Sexual assault or harassment.

Some violations are more serious than others and can result in criminal charges. The Title IX law protects students from sexual crimes in schools funded by the federal government. If you have been proven guilty of a sexual crime against another student, you will not only be removed from the school but possibly face legal repercussions. These charges are among the most serious high school charges.

4. Behavioral misconduct.

While school officials treat academic misconduct as a learning opportunity, behavioral misconducts are much more serious. Some forms of behavioral misconduct, such as using weapons or drugs on school premises can be subject to severe punishment and even criminal charges.

