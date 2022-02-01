All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Owns Up To Lack Of Data On Learning Gap Due To COVID: Economic Survey

Image Credit: Unsplash

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Owns Up To Lack Of Data On Learning Gap Due To COVID: Economic Survey

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  1 Feb 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The latest report by ASER proved that the number of children aged 6 to 14 years, who are not enrolled in schools rose from 2.5 per cent to 4.6 per cent in 2021, and reported a significant shift from private to government schools.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The unprecedented onset of the lockdown in 2020 shifted almost all services to the digital platform, and it was practically impossible to move the entire education system online with immediate effect. In the latest Economic Survey, the government has accepted the gaping irregularity regarding the impact of COVID-19 on learning. The Department of Economic Affairs said, "It is difficult to gauge the real-time impact of repeated lockdowns on the education sector because the latest available comprehensive official data dates back to 2019-20. This provides the longer time pre-COVID trends but does not tell us how the trend may have been impacted by COVID-19 induced restrictions", The Hindu reported.

Department Quoted ASER Report

Moreover, the government department undertook an unconventional approach of citing the data from an NGO report titled, Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), to put forth that enrollment and learning have suffered a major setback because of the national lockdowns, followed by the subsequent state lockdowns. The latest report by ASER proved that the number of children aged 6 to 14 years who are not enrolled in schools rose from 2.5 per cent to 4.6 per cent in 2021 and reported a significant shift from private to government schools.

Most Prolonged School Closures

The report had also highlighted the significant shift from private schools to government schools. It attributed the change to the distressed incomes of the parents, accessible facilities and thousands of families migrating back to their villages. 6 out of 10 children did not receive any learning materials or activities during the pandemic. India is one of those countries with the most prolonged school closures in the world.

Also Read: World Heritage Site: India Finalises Karnataka's Hoysala Temples For Nomination

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Impact 
Education 
COVID 
Children 
School closure 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X