Kerala: In A First, Government School In Ernakulam Gets A Geography Lab

The teachers made most of the items on display with plywood, metal pieces and other materials.

The Logical Indian Crew
2 July 2021
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Kerala: In A First, Government School In Ernakulam Gets A Geography Lab

Credits: Pixabay

In order to make teaching and learning geography easier and interesting, a dedicated geography lab has been opened at the Government High School in Vennala, Kerala. It is the first such lab in Ernakulam district under the.the General Education Protection Mission (Pothuvidyabhyasa Samrakshana Yajnam).

Items On Display Made From Scratch

The teachers of the school made most of the items on display from scratch using plywood and metal pieces and plastic balls (to depict planets). The headmistress Jolly Sebastian, who also teaches social studies, told The Hindu, "The lab is open to students from other schools as well, included unaided ones and those that follow CBSE and ICSE boards of education." She added that this would help children get a better understanding of climate change and the functioning of polar and geo satellites. The school has planned an exhibition to display items in the auditorium for a better reach.

The geography teachers of the school said that having a geography lab was different since most schools just have a science and language labs. Recently, under the Urban Research Centre (URC) umbrella scheme, 42 teachers were trained to aid in the establishment of more such labs in other schools. The lab was set up a cost of ₹ 30,000.

