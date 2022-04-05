All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Here Are 3 Ed-Tech Startups That Are Taking Education To Every Corner Of India

Image Credit:: Unsplash

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Here Are 3 Ed-Tech Startups That Are Taking Education To Every Corner Of India

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  5 April 2022 3:13 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-05T10:49:39+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

After the COVID-19 pandemic, ed-tech market in India saw a massive boom as educational institutes became tech-driven overnight. The industry was valued at USD 750 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 39.77%.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Ed-tech industry was one of those chosen markets that grew at a massive scale during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Industrial growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for personalized courses, counselling facilities and non-conventional career choices of the youngsters. Moreover, Ed-tech became the most funded sector in the last two years. The pandemic forced the teachers, students and parents to invest heavily to safeguard their children from losing out on education. Therefore, The Logical Indian has identified three game-changing startups in their pursuit of quality education for Indian children.

College Dekho

One of the fastest-growing education providers in India is collegedekho which connects students to their dream colleges across various geographies. The company's customized student outreach programme aligns with students' individual needs and allows them to select their college in the easiest way possible. From 2015 till today, the company has helped four million students with comprehensive educational support services. The company offers Admissions counselling in India and overseas.

Bharat Ed-Tech Initiative

Bharat Edtech Initiative bridges the learning loss through EdTech for over 117,000 economically underprivileged children. The company provides equitable, adequate EdTech access to first-generation digital learners. The initiative is also supporting students with the necessary tools to bridge the learning gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Within five months of initiating on-ground efforts, the organization tasted professional success in ten states. Students have the flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere in a language of their choice.

Meritnation

Founded by Pavan Chauhan in 2008, Meritnation offers its users study material, tests, proficiency tests, and Olympiad packs via a social network like experience to the students of Classes 1 to 12 across CBSE, ICSE and all other state boards. The Meritnation app also tracks students' progress and displays personalized recommendations and analytical data reports to point out their strengths and improvement areas.

Also Read: Mass Graves Found Near Kyiv; Ukraine Alleges 'Deliberate Massacre', Russia Denies

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Edtech startups 
education 
underprivileged 
students 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X