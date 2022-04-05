Here Are 3 Ed-Tech Startups That Are Taking Education To Every Corner Of India

The Indian Ed-tech industry was one of those chosen markets that grew at a massive scale during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Industrial growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for personalized courses, counselling facilities and non-conventional career choices of the youngsters. Moreover, Ed-tech became the most funded sector in the last two years. The pandemic forced the teachers, students and parents to invest heavily to safeguard their children from losing out on education. Therefore, The Logical Indian has identified three game-changing startups in their pursuit of quality education for Indian children.

College Dekho

One of the fastest-growing education providers in India is collegedekho which connects students to their dream colleges across various geographies. The company's customized student outreach programme aligns with students' individual needs and allows them to select their college in the easiest way possible. From 2015 till today, the company has helped four million students with comprehensive educational support services. The company offers Admissions counselling in India and overseas.

Bharat Ed-Tech Initiative

Bharat Edtech Initiative bridges the learning loss through EdTech for over 117,000 economically underprivileged children. The company provides equitable, adequate EdTech access to first-generation digital learners. The initiative is also supporting students with the necessary tools to bridge the learning gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Within five months of initiating on-ground efforts, the organization tasted professional success in ten states. Students have the flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere in a language of their choice.

Meritnation

Founded by Pavan Chauhan in 2008, Meritnation offers its users study material, tests, proficiency tests, and Olympiad packs via a social network like experience to the students of Classes 1 to 12 across CBSE, ICSE and all other state boards. The Meritnation app also tracks students' progress and displays personalized recommendations and analytical data reports to point out their strengths and improvement areas.

Also Read: Mass Graves Found Near Kyiv; Ukraine Alleges 'Deliberate Massacre', Russia Denies