This Pune-based EdTech Startup Is Helping Students Ace Government Exams In Vernacular Languages

Government jobs in India are much sought after by the youth since they provide job security and the avenue for availing pension. Every year, more than 75 million aspirants apply for state government jobs, which renders a cumulative expenditure of more than $2.3 Billion.

Only about 10 per cent of these aspirants, who come from stable financial backgrounds, can avail coaching, rest 90 per cent of them prepare on their own. Moreover, with the pandemic in place for the last two years, many examinations for state government jobs have also moved online.

Massive Opportunity In Vernacular State Government Job Space

In such a scenario, a Pune-based edtech startup Pariksha solves the massive challenge of accessibility and affordability of outcome-based education for India's mobile 1st internet users. The Company was founded in 2015 by Symbiosis and IIT Kanpur graduates.

The idea of Pariksha was born out of the founders' personal experience; Karanvir Singh and his other co-founders, Utkarsh Bagri, Vikram Singh, and Deepak Chaudhary. In its first avatar, Pariksha provided a SaaS platform to over 280 engineering colleges, including all old IITs, BITS, and NITs, for campus placement preparation. In 2018, the Company saw a massive opportunity in the vernacular state government job exam preparation space.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Karanvir Singh, one of the three founders, explained, "These aspirants are mobile-first internet users who do not have access to a computer at home or school; most of them don't even have access to basic preparation material or guidance. The Company saw a huge opportunity in this need-based, unserved market and launched its B2C state government job exam offering".

App Has More Than 5 Million Users

While speaking about how Pariksha is different from other edtech startups, the founder said, "Pariksha endeavours to strengthen the current education ecosystem by addressing and removing the inherent gaps, with the help of technology and forging partnerships with top-tier education institutions. The platform has been receiving an overwhelming response from the target audience. On the other hand, other popular players seem to work towards competing with or replacing the existing mainstream education players and primarily serve their users in Hindi and English, majorly urban audiences. The Company serves around 5 million users and has launched operations across 16 states and in 8 different languages and boasts over 500% better success rate than traditional means".

