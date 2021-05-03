Delhi University Postpones Final Year Examinations By Two Weeks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In light of the present pandemic situation, the Delhi University (DU) administration has decided to postpone examinations for its final year students by two weeks.

The Dean of the DU's Examinations Department, D S Rawat said that the decision was taken following a meeting attended by all deans and chaired by the acting vice-chancellor.

He also mentioned that the most immediate factor for the postponement was a large number of COVID-19 cases among the university's examination branch. The exams were scheduled to take place in May-June.

"There are 16 positive cases in the exam branch itself, and we lost two of them on Sunday morning. Because of this, the exam branch is closed for three days. Since exams depend on faculty members and students, these two weeks will give some time to the situation to stabilise," Rawat told The Indian Express.



Even the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had also written to acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi, requesting the postponement of the examinations.

The University announced the postponement of the final semester/annual examinations and said that the date sheet of the examination released earlier has been withdrawn in an official notification released on Monday, May 3.

The announcement also mentioned that fresh dates for the examinations will be released in due course on the Delhi University website, reported The Hindustan Times. Apart from this, the University has also advised students to keep visiting the official DU website for the latest updates on the examination.

The current decision applies to final semester and final year students. The deferred exams will be conducted in the online open book exam mode.

Fresh date sheet of exams to be issued... read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/TqiJZIPDKz — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 3, 2021

The university has already stated that decisions regarding examinations for students from other semesters will be taken "at a later stage".

