Caste discrimination
A 100 Years Of Glory: Delhi Universitys Journey Of Making The Most Notable Alumni

Image Credit: duupdates.in, Wikipedia

Education
A 100 Years Of Glory: Delhi University's Journey Of Making The Most Notable Alumni

Delhi,  3 May 2022 9:31 AM GMT

In the last 100 years, the University has given who's who in every field. While alumni like Arun Jaitley, Kiran Bedi, Meera Kumar, Shashi Tharoor, and the current PM Narendra Modi are prestigious university alumni.

The University of Delhi is considered one of India's most prestigious educational institutions. With cutoffs reaching the perfect 100, students leave no stone unturned to make it to the final list of any of the colleges under the University.

In January 1922, Delhi University Bill was introduced in the Imperial Legislative Assembly to establish a unitary teaching and residential University in the capital of British India. The talk of establishing the University began after the country's capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi.

History Of Delhi University

Delhi had only three colleges back then, St. Stephen's College, which was founded in 1882; Hindu College in 1899 and Ramjas College in 1917. Moreover, there was Lady Hardinge College for the medical stream. After the Viceroy's assent on April 6, 1922, the DU Act came into force on May 1, 1922, with Viceroy Lord Reading as the first Chancellor and Hari Singh Gour was the first Vice-Chancellor.

DU began with just two faculties — arts and science, and eight departments, including English, history, economics, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, physics, and chemistry, The Indian Express reported.

Notable Alumni

In the last 100 years, the University has given who's who in every field. While alumni like Arun Jaitley, Kiran Bedi, Meera Kumar, Shashi Tharoor, and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi are prestigious university alumni. In Cinema, the University gave fierce directors like Anurag Kashyap and Imitiaz Ali, followed by several movie icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan.

Counted amongst the best universities in India and abroad, Delhi University boasts of a glorious 100 years of existence. The alumni have contributed significantly to the national development and have made their presence felt in Journalism, Civil Services, Cinema and Politics, among several others.

Also Read: A Downward Spiral: India's Falling Rank In Press Freedom Is A Major Concern

