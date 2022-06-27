Detention Policy May Return In Delhi Schools Removing Mandatory Passing Of Students Till Class 8

The Directorate of Education (DoE) stated in a circular that the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules (2022) will be amended to bring the detention policy back into schools.

The amendment will remove the compulsion to pass students until class 8, started by the Right to Education Act, 2009. The Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules (2011), thus, had to include the no-detention policy.

No-Detention Policy Scrapped

The circular stated, "The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009, the lieutenant governor, hereby, makes the rule to amend the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011," as cited by NDTV.

The issued circular mentioned that the newly amended rules would materialise as soon as it is alerted in the gazette.

DoE has further noted that the manner and under which conditions students can be held back from passing into the next grade will be elucidated by the government. The circular also called the new rules Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2020.

The Right To Education Act (RTE) 2009

The umbrella Right to Education Act (2009) had begun the no-detention policy for students up to class 8. The Act implied the automatic promotion of students without any form of holding back punishment.

The Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) was introduced to enhance the RTE Act. CCE appraised students not just on end-term exams but also throughout the academic year and considered internal assessments set by teachers. It was done so that the burden of passing did not fall on one exam, reducing the chances of failing. However, it was removed in 2017 due to a lack of cohesive implementation, according to The Indian Express.

The Parliament amended the RTE Act 2009 in 2019, where they proposed that a student who fails an examination between classes 5 and 5 will have to take a re-examination. The respective state government decided whether to pass the student if they also failed the re-exam.

The Delhi government formed a committee in 2019 to evaluate the removal of the no-detention policy after the amendment to the RTE Act. Still, the concrete execution of the policy had not been done yet.

Also Read: The Emergency! Reliving Indian History's Darkest Hour 47 Years Later