AAP Govt Launches First-Of-Their-Kind Virtual School In Delhi, Students From Across States Can Attend

In yet another innovative and unorthodox educational approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has launched the Delhi Model Virtual School, aimed at providing learning opportunities to students across the country. Even though the AAP government had claimed it to be the "first-ever virtual school" established in the country, many, including the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), refuted the claims and said that India's first virtual school was launched last year by the Centre and not by the Delhi government.

However, the move has been appreciated by many for the efforts and the impact it could possibly create. Students have been invited to enrol themselves in the program and bridge the academic gap they face due to many reasons, including financial constraints and post-pandemic issues.

First-Of-Its-Kind Initiative By AAP

The AAP-led government is known for their progressive policies in the field of education. In recent addition, they have launched the Delhi Model Virtual School for those students who find it difficult to physically attend a school on a daily basis in the post-pandemic world. Announcing the decision on broadcast, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the initiative would provide free learning opportunities to millions of students across the nation.

The program would be affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and will follow a similar curriculum. Mark sheets and certificates will also be issued by the DBSE and would be eligible for undergraduate admissions as it holds equal value to that of other boards. They have opened admissions for students from all over the country and will be taking applications from Grade 9 to 12. It also has provisions to assist students in preparing and appearing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

Classes will be held online through the exclusive schooling platform built by SchoolNet and Google, and students can access the recorded lectures for future reference as well. As per a report by the FirstPost, the schooling platform would also facilitate practical sessions via a virtual lab simulation. With the medium of instruction being both English and Hindi languages, the program aims to provide a holistic academic experience through online live classes, tutorials, co-curricular activities, mentoring sessions, and counselling.

Students would have the option to choose between topic or concept-wise assessments. In terms of examinations, there are two term-end exams for which students would have to come to Delhi to their designated schools and give computer-based tests (CBT).

The Pandemic Impact

Since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country, many sectors, such as education, were drastically impacted. Even after the lockdown was lifted, many students found it difficult to return to normalcy and physically attend classes, especially the students from the rural districts.

Learning gaps faced by students within the two and a half years also paved the way for a huge number of school dropouts and many others entering workspaces to fend for their families during the economically unstable phase. Many students who lost their parents to the pandemic no longer looked forward to completing their education and instead became breadwinners. The virtual school initiative then aims to provide an accessible and feasible option to many.

Also Read: Kerala Govt, Locals Join Hands To Provide Access To Online Classes For 2.42 Lakh Students