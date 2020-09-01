Delhi: Informal 'Schools' Under Flyover Helps Children Learn Amid Pandemic

As schools remain shut across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several informal schools at various points under the Barapullah flyover in East Delhi are ensuring that the students do not miss out on learning.

According to a report by The Indian Express, these schools along the banks of the Yamuna, which earlier used to provide after-school extra classes, are now the primary learning centres for children of urban farmers.

After seeing that the children were cut-off from learning, these schools, which run from morning to evening, restarted their operations in July.

Gautam, a class II student at an East MCD school, told the media, "My mother goes to my school on Wednesdays and collects worksheets with Hindi, English and maths exercises. I do whatever I can by myself; if there's anything I can't understand, teachers here help me out. The next Wednesday, my mother submits those to my teacher and picks up worksheets for the next week."

While this is his only interaction with his school, Gautam attends classes at the informal set-up under the flyover every day except Sundays. The informal set-up is run by Satyendra Pal, a 25-year old B.Sc. graduate. Satyendra's 'school' is run from a hut with a tarpaulin roof and an outdoor patch next to it.

While the schools teach maths and science for students of class VIII and above from 8 am to 11 am, English, maths and Hindi classes for younger children upwards of the nursery are taught from 12 pm to 3 pm, and English for older children and English and science for class VII students are taught from 3 pm.

The classes are also conducted by following various safety precautions. The smaller children are constantly reminded to keep a distance between each other by Rizwana, a volunteer at Satyendra's school. Furthermore, the teachers have also distributed masks and hand sanitisers.

"I had restarted with only nine of the older children in July. After demands from the other children and their parents as well, and because children's studies were suffering, we decided to go ahead with precautions," said Satyendra.

"The children are getting worksheets once a week from school, which amounts to them getting homework. No one is teaching or explaining the new things in their syllabus to them. In this case, we are teaching them the syllabus from scratch. What started as a remedial centre is now a full-time school," he added.

Since 2016, Satyendra has been taking after-school classes for children in the area, and currently has five volunteer teachers working with him. The school has around 150 students, who pay whatever they can between ₹100 and ₹300. However, families who are extremely poor, pay nothing. Since the lockdown, none of the families has been able to pay the fees.