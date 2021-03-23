Delhi Govt To Set Up 100 'Specialised Excellence' Schools For 'New Age' Learning

Education

The schools which will focus on innovation, exploration and not on rote learning, are expected to help children explore themselves, develop and nourish the fields they are interested in.

23 March 2021
Days after the announcement of the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), the Delhi cabinet on Monday, March 22, cleared the proposal of establishment of about 100 schools of 'specialised excellence'.

The proposal was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia in his budget speech.

The specialised excellence schools shall be focusing on four domains – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, and "high-end 21st Century skills", reported The Times of India.

These schools will be choice-based and cover grades 9 to 12, ie, the last four years in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced by the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The schools which will focus on innovation, exploration and not on rote learning, are expected to help children explore themselves, develop and nourish the fields they are interested in.

Currently, the Delhi government is running 5 schools based on excellence.

"We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives. Schools of specialised excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialised interests," Manish Sisodia stated in a statement.

