Delhi Government To Begin 'Spoken English Course' For Youth Across 50 Centres, Announces CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of the national capital, on Saturday (July 23), announced that the Delhi government will begin a "spoken English course" at 50 centres across the city.

While addressing an online press conference, the Chief Minister said that any person who has completed intermediate education (class 12) and is within the age group of 18-35 years can become part of the programme.

First Phase Of The Programme

Kejriwal said that in the first phase of the programme, 1 lakh children will be given admission where their English communication skills will be enhanced by providing training.

He said, "In the first phase of the Spoken English Programme, we will start this course at 50 centres where 1 lakh people will be enrolled. Any Class 12 pass youth between the age group of 18-35 years can be part of the programme. This course will help them in getting jobs and developing their personality," quoted NDTV.

No Admission Fees

Kejriwal said that there will be no admission or any fees for the course. However, in the beginning of the programme, the students will have to deposit ₹ 950 as security money which will be refunded.

He said, "This security money will be refunded after successfully completing the course with full attendance. It will be a 3-4 months course and there will also be options of weekend and evening shifts for working youths," quoted Economic Times.

Other Features

The students who wish to be part of the government programme and want to be admitted are required to have a basic understanding of English. Further, they must have studied the English language till class 8

He added that the course will be run by the government's Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University. Also, it will be an international standard programme as Cambridge University will assess it.

