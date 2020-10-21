Education

No Smartphones, No Issue! This Delhi Constable Turns Teacher For Children Who Can't Afford Online Classes

Than Singh, a constable with the Delhi Police has turned teacher for the disadvantaged and is running an ‘open-air classroom’ with COVID protocols.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   21 Oct 2020 8:23 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam
No Smartphones, No Issue! This Delhi Constable Turns Teacher For Children Who Cant Afford Online Classes

Image Credits: Twitter/ANI

The COVID crisis has pushed the education system to go 'digital'. While the online mode of learning has been a boon, bringing classes to the safe space of a student's home amid the outbreak, there are millions of underprivileged children fighting to get access to education.

Children who cannot afford smartphones and laptops to attend online classes being helped by social organizations and good samaritans. One such incident is of a constable who has turned a teacher for the disadvantaged and has been running an 'open-air classroom' in the national capital.

Than Singh, a constable with the Delhi Police used to run his class from Sai Temple at Red Fort parking. However, with the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to halt his offline classes for the want of safety.

Delhi Singh's pupils are mostly children of labourers residing in the area and on witnessing their plight, he decided to resume his classes.

"I have been running this school for a long time but during the start of the pandemic, I closed it for children's safety. But, when I saw many students were not able to take online classes, I decided to restart my school because they don't have things like phone and computers," he said, reported NDTV.

Singh said that he is also educating these children about good hygiene habits required for protection against COVID-19 and ensuring that the classes are being according to the health protocols issued by the Health Ministry.

"I am also providing them sanitisers, masks and we practice social distancing in our class," he added.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 31-Yr-Old IT Employee Sets Up Smart Classroom For Students In Govt School

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

